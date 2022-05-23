Novak Djokovic opened the defence of his French Open title with a straightforward 6-3 6-1 6-0 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

The two-time champion was far too good for the world No. 99 as he advanced in just two hours under the closed roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Ad

Djokovic will next face either Alex Molcan and Federico Coria with a potential quarter-final against Rafael Nadal looming in the second week.

Roland-Garros Wilander: Nadal and Djokovic would not be at this level without Federer 28 MINUTES AGO

Djokovic warmed up for the defence of his title in Paris with victory at the Italian Open and he looked in fine touch against Nishioka, who could not match his opponent’s quality or consistency.

Nishioka did start brightly by fashioning three break points in the opening game, but Djokovic fended them all off, including one with a forehand win to finish a 21-shot rally.

'He was so pumped up!' - Henman reacts after Djokovic's win over Nishioka

Eventually Djokovic held after a nine-minute game and he soon got into his stride.

As rain again started to pour on the outside courts, Djokovic started to heat up and broke for 4-2 after a double fault from Nishioka.

That proved enough to decide the set.

Djokovic broke to start the second set after a successful drop shot and then another on break point which Nishioka chased down, only for the world No. 1 to flick it back across him.

He pumped his fists after saving a break point with a second-serve ace in the next game.

‘Are you kidding me?’ – Djokovic booed for celebrating wildly

More emotion followed from Djokovic and although his roars of celebration were met with some boos from the crowd it did not seem to bother him.

Djokovic raced into a 5-0 lead before Nishioka broke to get on the board in the set.

But Djokovic hit back in the next game to move a step closer to victory.

The third set was even more routine than the previous two as Djokovic’s forehand continued to look potent and the drop shot had Nishioka scrambling around the court.

The match was finished in two hours as Djokovic powered a backhand down the line and then leapt for a smash that Nishioka could not return.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Those guys are very selfish!' - McEnroe on why Tsonga failed to win a Grand Slam 11 HOURS AGO