Third seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire injured as Veronika Kudermetova progressed through to the fourth round of the French Open.

Kudermetova held a 6-3 2-1 lead over the Spaniard when the match had to be ended after one hour and eight minutes.

Ad

Badosa started well, but she struggled get back into the match, with Kudermetova taking advantage after there was a medical break to tend to the Spaniard's right knee.

Roland-Garros Badosa shrugs off jittery spell and warning for coaching to beat Juvan 26/05/2022 AT 11:30

She seemed to regain some momentum to take the opening game of the second, even slapping herself across the face in an attempt to get back into the game.

However, just as things were looking up, she retired, allowing Kudermetova to advance to the fourth round for the first time in her career.

The 29th-seeded Kudermetova will next face either Madison Keys of the USA or Elena Rybakina in an attempt to book a quarter-final spot in Paris.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros Badosa breezes past Ferro with second-set bagel wrapping up 54-minute win 24/05/2022 AT 16:18