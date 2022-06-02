In her post-match interview Gauff said she would "not stress over a tennis match” even if it is her first Grand Slam final, adding that there are more important things going on in the United States before writing on the camera, ‘Peace. End gun violence’.

Ad

Last week, 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in a school in Texas, just the latest mass shooting for the country to contend with.

Roland-Garros 'To put out lies about me is not right' - Ruud not happy with Rune 'lies' 21 MINUTES AGO

“I’m in the mindset now it doesn’t really matter [it’s just one more match],” she said after her win.

“I’m going to be happy regardless, my parents are going to love me regardless so I’m just going to go into it like it’s another match.

“I mean, yeah it’s a Grand Slam final but there’s so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the US a lot of stuff is happening right now so I think it’s not important to stress over a tennis match.”

Then as she left the court, she wrote a message on the camera pleading for an end to gun violence in the United States.

The 18-year-old has an 0-2 record against the world No. 1 having lost in straight sets in Rome in 2021 and Miami in 2022, but she added that she had not been nervous all week.

“Honestly, I wasn’t nervous going into today,” she added

“I haven’t been nervous all week which is a surprise. I think the only time I get a little nervous is in the morning, I go for a walk in the morning and that clear my head and after that I feel great.”

- - -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+

Roland-Garros Evert reacts to Gauff's strong 'end gun violence' message on camera lens 31 MINUTES AGO