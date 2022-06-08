Rafael Nadal is recovering at home after undergoing treatment on his injured foot, as he battles to be fit in time for Wimbledon.
The 36-year-old travelled to Barcelona after his French Open victory on Sunday to begin radiofrequency treatment, which numbs the nerves on a temporary basis.
Ad
Nadal said after his 22nd Grand Slam victory that he could not continue in the same way after taking injections to put his foot to sleep in the final.
Wimbledon
Wimbledon power rankings: Who will rule on the grass?
He was seen on crutches getting out of a car on Wednesday and managed to sign autographs for fans.
He has now returned to his home in Mallorca and will spend some time recovering.
"Rafa is already at home and will spend three or four days doing normal, maintaining, physical activity," a spokesman told AFP.
"Depending on the effect of the treatment, and as long as it's positive, he will later return to training on the court.
- Wimbledon power rankings: Who will rule on the grass?
- Murray hoping to compete with Federer again
- Wilander: Nadal more 'fun' to watch than Djokovic or Federer
"We don't rule out a second treatment being carried out in the next week."
Nadal suffers from Mueller-Weiss syndrome, which is a rare degenerative condition that causes chronic pain.
It is an issue he has dealt with for years and at the Italian Open last month it flared up, leaving him hobbling and grimacing during defeat to Denis Shapovalov.
He was also seen with a slight limp at the photoshoot the day after winning the French Open.
Asked about his chances of playing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Nadal said: "I will be there if my body allows it. Wimbledon is a priority, the Grand Slams are a priority.
'The key was my backhand' - Nadal on beating Ruud to clinch 14th French Open crown
"Playing it with anti-inflammatories, yes; with anaesthesia injections, no."
If Nadal is fit for Wimbledon it raises the prospect of a Calendar Slam bid.
No man has won all four majors in the same season since Rod Laver in 1969, but Nadal says he would just be "content" to play Wimbledon and the US Open.
"It’s crazy, even if I was in perfect shape I think," he told the ATP.
"Nobody has done it since Rod Laver. Djokovic came closest last year. More than winning the Grand Slam, I would be content to play in all four."
Roland-Garros
Zverev confirms he has undergone surgery after tearing ligaments at French Open
Roland-Garros
Nadal reveals congratulations message from Federer after French Open
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad