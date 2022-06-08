Rafael Nadal is recovering at home after undergoing treatment on his injured foot, as he battles to be fit in time for Wimbledon.

Nadal said after his 22nd Grand Slam victory that he could not continue in the same way after taking injections to put his foot to sleep in the final.

He was seen on crutches getting out of a car on Wednesday and managed to sign autographs for fans.

He has now returned to his home in Mallorca and will spend some time recovering.

"Rafa is already at home and will spend three or four days doing normal, maintaining, physical activity," a spokesman told AFP.

"Depending on the effect of the treatment, and as long as it's positive, he will later return to training on the court.

"We don't rule out a second treatment being carried out in the next week."

Nadal suffers from Mueller-Weiss syndrome, which is a rare degenerative condition that causes chronic pain.

He was also seen with a slight limp at the photoshoot the day after winning the French Open.

Asked about his chances of playing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Nadal said: "I will be there if my body allows it. Wimbledon is a priority, the Grand Slams are a priority.

"Playing it with anti-inflammatories, yes; with anaesthesia injections, no."

If Nadal is fit for Wimbledon it raises the prospect of a Calendar Slam bid.

No man has won all four majors in the same season since Rod Laver in 1969, but Nadal says he would just be "content" to play Wimbledon and the US Open.

"It’s crazy, even if I was in perfect shape I think," he told the ATP.

"Nobody has done it since Rod Laver. Djokovic came closest last year. More than winning the Grand Slam, I would be content to play in all four."

