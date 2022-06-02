Gauff, as polite as ever, approached the umpire, Marijana Veljovic, in just the second game of the last-four encounter on Court Philippe-Chatrier to express her discomfort with the loud noises on shots coming from the other side of the net.

Ad

The 18-year-old told Veljovic about the situation at deuce in the second game after a particularly loud point with Trevisan planting a shot into the net and letting out a roar of frustration in the process.

Roland-Garros 'A little bit in shock' - Gauff beats Trevisan to set up final with Swiatek 29 MINUTES AGO

The exchange went as follows:

Gauff: “Too loud or no?”

Veljovic: “I’m going to talk to her… when I have a chance.”

Gauff: “Yeah, I normally don’t care but when I’m hitting it she is still screaming.”

Eurosport commentator Simon Reed said in reaction: “Yeah, it’s the length of the noise that Trevisan is making rather than the velocity of the noise. It’s halfway between a grunt and a scream.”

Annabel Croft added a note of appreciation for how Gauff handled the situation so politely and maturely: “It was said very nicely wasn’t it.”

It was a busy opening set for Veljovic as several line calls were disputed and she had some tricky decisions to make under pressure.

'I'm not going to check it' - Umpire and Trevisan row over line call

One exchange between the umpire and Trevisan went as follows:

Umpire: “Yes, that’s the mark but I’m not going to check it.”

Trevisan: “Yes, but it’s out like this [making a gesture with her hands]...”

Umpire: “But yes, you waited for your shot to go out and then you wanted me to check it. In my opinion, you waited for the ball to go before you went to the mark. I see it.”

Earlier in the day, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek continued her remarkable run of form, as she brushed aside the challenge of Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to power into the final of the French Open.

The Pole has carried all before her in the women’s game for months, and victory over Kasatkina was her 34th win on the bounce.

The task facing Kasatkina was a daunting one having won only 11 games in total in the three matches with Swiatek, and the ruthless Pole continued her excellent record against the Russian in the semi-final clash.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros ‘I believe in myself’ – Gauff says fresh mindset is spurring best-ever run 31/05/2022 AT 15:37