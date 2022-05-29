Carlos Alcaraz continues to reiterate what a special talent he is, and one moment during his Sunday night win against Karen Khachanov at the 2022 French Open left the entire of Roland-Garros stunned.

During an epic rally with Alcaraz fighting to break back after his losing serve, the Spanish teenager came to the net and produced a gorgeous drop volley.

Khachanov responded well, storming to the net and lifting the ball over Alcaraz to the back of the court.

But Alcaraz wasn’t to be denied. The 19-year-old turned, powered after the ball and then produced the most outrageous of tweener lobs.

Khachanov could only watch as the ball looped over him and landed in, producing a raucous reaction from the Roland-Garros crowd.

“Oh my goodness!” purred Tim Henman in the Eurosport commentary box.

“Roland-Garros revels in Carlos Alcaraz, unbelievable rally,” echoed Mark Petchey alongside him.

“Can you believe it Tim? Just when you think you’ve seen everything, he does this.”

“Such a good low volley,” Henman said watching the reply. “Khachanov does so well to get to this and this is intentional, to play the lob through the legs.

Shot of the tournament or shot of the year? Probably both, look at this!

Petchey was quick to praise Khachanov as well for his part in the rally.

“Takes two to produce a point like this. A real tip of the hat to Khachanov who has injected some real excitement into this contest “

Later on in the match Alcaraz produced an awesome shot that also had the commentators reeling.

'Was that a forehand or a bolt of lightning?' - Alcaraz fires down unstoppable shot

'"Was that a forehand or a bolt of lightning?" said Petchey.

Speaking after the win Alcaraz said on court of the tweener: "I did a drop shot so I had the idea to do the tweener. It was good. I did not expect that as normally when I play it, I always miss it. In this case I did it and it was a great point.”

- - -

