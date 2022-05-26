The Pole sat down for refreshments after only one game of the second set, and which prompted the chair umpire to remind her that "it's only 1-0", with her opponent Alison Riske ready to serve at the other end.

Upon the umpire's reminder, the top seed was startled, gasping as she raised her hand to her mouth in horror, apologising as she recomposed herself on her way back to the baseline.

Eurosport commentator Annabel Croft saw the funny side, chuckling as she gave her thoughts on the match: "Oh, she sat down!"

A confused Iga Swiatek and the umpire laugh after she sits down between points not realising that it was not a changeover at the French Open Image credit: Eurosport

"She's just realised she's got to carry on through. Gosh, I was a bit lost there myself! That's quite funny."

The chair umpire saw the humour in the situation as well, laughing to himself as Swiatek retook her position.

The blunder would have no such impact on the no. 1 seed's performance, however, as she steamrolled her way through her American counterpart 6-0 6-2.

- - - -

