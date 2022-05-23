Emma Raducanu was pleased to come through some “tough moments” and beat Czech teenager Linda Noskova on her French Open debut.

Noskova, 17, won the 2021 girls' title in Paris and it was the first time on the WTA Tour that Raducanu had faced an opponent younger than her.

“It definitely is different,” said the British No. 1.

“On the match court I was just thinking of whatever experience I have kind of gained on the tour, and I know she's new to the tour, but in a way, that sort of helps if when you are brand new you're just swinging, you're free, and I think she definitely was doing that.

“I knew that if I got through some really tough moments in the second set, it might get to her. And I think in the third set I definitely was able to kind of keep pushing, keep pushing. Eventually just I was dominating more and more.

“Yeah, I was pretty pleased. Physically I think I was really good out there. I lasted the whole three sets. I was really good. I was also thinking I'm going to out-compete her.

Raducanu’s fitness was a concern ahead of the tournament after a back injury forced her to retire in the first round of the Italian Open.

However, she showed no signs of any physical problems during the hard-fought victory over Noskova.

“I think that it is definitely improving,” Raducanu said about her fitness.

“One thing that I have been doing in the lead-up for this week and the whole of last week, I was doing a lot in the gym, a lot before practice, after practice, just keeping all the muscles fired up. It's something I probably haven't really done before, train through tournaments.

“I am pretty pleased with how I was out there physically, and I feel really good, to be honest.”

Raducanu will next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round.

She says she is aware that she needs to “improve in all aspects” after nearly a year on the WTA Tour.

“I think definitely players they kind of know more about me, and they would have seen me play more so. Whereas last year maybe if I was just a random qualifier, they wouldn't have put as much research or looking at me, how I would play.

“To counteract that, I'm always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects. I think one was definitely physically just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts. But also just adding elements of unpredictability in whatever way that may be.”

Raducanu is competing at the tournament without a full-time coach after parting ways with Torben Beltz following a five-month spell.

Raducanu has previously said she has no problem going alone and doesn’t need a “conventional” coach to guide her.

“I make a lot of my own decisions,” she added at the French Open. “I'm pretty strong-minded and stubborn, I'd say, when it comes to it. When it's something that I really believe in, then I definitely don't hold back. I really just have had tunnel vision in that sense.

“But I always take advice from everyone, and I always ask for people's opinions and point of views, because they might be seeing something that I'm not. Then it's just up to me to filter and use what I want to.”

Raducanu was also asked about social media and how she steers clear of any negativity.

“I personally don't really read my comments on social media, because you could have millions of people, thousands of people commenting great things, but maybe the one bad one will stick in your mind. So I personally don't look at my comments.”

