Eurosport expert John McEnroe has given his thoughts on the potential comparisons between Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek given the Pole's current dominance of the women's game.

The tennis legend responded to questions linking his fellow American icon to the women's world No. 1 after his brother Patrick made the comparison between their games, and in particular, the spin employed by Swiatek.

Ad

Roland-Garros Wilander: Nadal and Djokovic would not be at this level without Federer 29 MINUTES AGO

“[Comparing Iga Swiatek with Serena Williams] is quite a compliment," McEnroe said.

"Serena didn’t play with this much spin, obviously, she hit a bigger, flatter ball. But if [Iga] has half the career that Serena has had, she would be thrilled. Obviously, she is young, but she’s learning how to, you know, do different things.

"She plays with a lot more spin than Serena, to me. But she’s learned to hit and flatten some balls out when she needs to, which is the opposite of Serena.

"Serena was flat and learned how to use more spin. Champions adapt, you know, that’s the bottom line. I think that’s the comparison [that my brother, Patrick] is making.

"[Swiatek] is in a great headspace and she is hopefully going to win eight, 10 majors, who knows? She could win a lot of majors."

When asked about the potential for Swiatek to become a true legend of the sport, McEnroe attempted to lift the pressure off her shoulders, rather than pile it on.

"I wouldn’t want to put that type of pressure on her," he said. "That is a lot to ask, but I think it’s possible. If I were her, and I hit 10 [majors], I’d be happy.

"You don’t want to say, ‘oh, she could win 20 Grand Slams’, you know. That would be quite a lot to ask.

"If you had to pick a player that could [become a legend] right now, you’d probably pick her, I suppose. But, you know, that’s very unlikely for any player, honestly.”

McEnroe also has admitted that he was "surprised" over Emma Raducanu deciding to part ways with her former coach.

Andrew Richardson replaced Nigel Sears after last year's Wimbledon, but despite Raducanu's unexpected success under his stewardship at the US Open, his contract was not renewed.

The British star is now competing without a full-time coach, but McEnroe said he did not always believe in having that within his camp as a player either. He does, though, think it was a surprising move ahead of Roland-Garros.

"I didn't believe in a full-time coach either so it really depends on the player," McEnroe said.

Raducanu 'learning about my body' after recent injury woes

"These days, it seems every player has a coach and I don't recall who it was when she won the US Open, but I must admit I was surprised they parted ways after she won that.

"It was an incredible shock for her to win that. I'm not sure where she is physically or mentally right now.

"She obviously did something spectacular at the US Open and you would try to, in some ways, replicate what she was feeling at that time to allow her to play freely.

"That's a lot harder now because the expectations are a lot higher so she has to find a group that can get her comfortable and allow her to train in a way that she understands is good for her and be able to go on the court and feel some type of joy and happiness playing.

"That's the trick. But there is no way to do that or understand how to do that unless you understand the person. That's the job of a coach or people around her to get her to a place to do what she does best."

'Maybe she doesn't need a full-time coach' - Schett backs Raducanu to be 'dangerous' at French Open

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Dominating all the players' - Wilander says Swiatek has 'no weaknesses' 10 HOURS AGO