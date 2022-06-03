There was a long delay in the French Open semi-final between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud at Roland-Garros after a protester tied herself to the net.

Ad

Both players watched on in shock as the match was halted for a prolonged period with the protester tied to the net and sitting down with a t-shirt promoting her cause.

Roland-Garros 'I've dreamed about this since I was a kid' - Ruud on reaching French Open final AN HOUR AGO

Eurosport expert Tim Henman described the incident as "unsettling" and felt for both players with the interruption breaking the rhythm of the match considerably.

“No, really shocking scenes, she jumped onto the court and sat down next to the net and it seems like she has attached herself to the net and had something written on her shirt as well and she has tied something around her neck," Henman said.

"So horrible circumstances for the players, and it’s obviously one of their biggest matches and now you’ve got an interruption midway through this third set.

“The players have rightly been taken off the court and it’s up to the security to get things under control. It’s not what you are expecting, we were so shocked to see the Zverev situation and we get on to the second match, midway through the third set, and it is very unsettling for everyone, it’s unsettling here in the studio.

Watch as Cilic and Ruud have to leave court due to protester tying herself to net

“It’s unsettling and for the two athletes out on court, you’re so focused on what’s going on in the match and for in that type of context, Ruud is in control, he is up 4-1, two breaks, and he is thinking more of the same and then you get such an unexpected interruption, so it’s not easy from his point of view.

“It’s scary for that type of thing, we didn’t expect that at all and we go back to that mentality of sport, it’s about staying in the present and not worrying about the past because you can’t change it. So to have a protester on the court is unsettling, so I hope they can get back out there and play some great tennis and it doesn’t have an impact on this third set.”

Barbara Schett added: “A woman literally jumped onto court and has tied herself up on the net, I have never seen anything like this.”

'It's unsettling, shocking' - Protester ties herself to net during semi-final, Henman reacts

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'He served incredibly well, he out-aced Cilic' - Reaction to Ruud reaching final AN HOUR AGO