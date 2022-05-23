John McEnroe slammed the crowd for booing Novak Djokovic during his opening match at the 2022 French Open, with the supporters appearing to take issue with him over-celebrating.

Leading by a set and a break against Yoshihito Nishioka, Djokovic unleashed a booming roar after surviving a pressure point on his own serve.

“Look at this guy, first round!” joked McEnroe on Eurosport commentary.

But not everyone inside Court Philippe-Chatrier was pleased with the world No. 1’s reaction and made their grievances known.

McEnroe was not happy at all. Here’s how an extraordinary exchange unfolded in the Eurosport commentary box between the American and Tim Henman, with the pair reconciled after their lively debate over Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

McEnroe: “I don’t know why they’re booing him. I mean, my goodness. Are you kidding me?”

Henman: “But he won’t like it, will he?”

McEnroe: “No he won’t. He shouldn’t. Why would they boo that? ‘He’s trying too hard, let’s please boo him!’

Henman: “Do you think the crowd think he should be showing sympathy to his opponent?”

McEnroe: “I have no idea what they’re thinking. It makes no sense.”

Djokovic took the following point to hold serve, prompting another triumphant battle cry as the crowd responded with a mixture of boos and cheers.

