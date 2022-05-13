Iga Swiatek is into the semi-finals of the Italian Open after a convincing 7-6(2) 6-0 win over Bianca Andreescu.

The Rome defending champion will play Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, who she beat in the Stuttgart final, as the Pole bids to win her fifth successive WTA tour title.

A topsy-turvy opening set saw both players break each other's serve three times, but it was Swiatek who took control in the tie-break.

The Pole went a mini-break up at 2-1 after unleashing an unreturnable return of serve off her backhand.

The line judge called the winner out, but the official was overruled by the chair umpire and Swiatek was given the point, much to the frustration of Andreescu who felt the point should have been replayed.

Swiatek got another mini-break in the tie-break to go 5-2 up after Andreescu's forehand bounced off the net cord and out. The Pole wrapped up the set with a cross-court backhand winner in 70 minutes.

The second set was far more straightforward for Swiatek as she broke in the opening game when Andreescu lashed a wild backhand wide.

And the breaks just kept coming for Swiatek with Andreescu visibly tiring. The 20-year-old sealed the win on her third match point thanks to an Andreescu unforced error.

Earlier on Friday, Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova for the first time 4-6 6-3 6-2 to reach the semi-finals.

The Belarusian had lost the previous four times the two players met, including in Charleston and Madrid this year, but the No. 3 seed booked her place in the final four for the second time in 2022 with the comeback win.

