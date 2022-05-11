Iga Swiatek showed few signs of rustiness as she breezed past Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Italian Open in Rome, 6-3 6-0.

She had prepared for her trip to Rome with a training camp at the Rafa Nadal Academy , and it was like she had never been away as she reasserted her position at the top of the women's game with a dominant performance that showcased all of her customary court-craft.

With Roland-Garros beginning in just 11 days time, it will have been a fillip for the 20-year-old to see her game in good working order as she eyes a second French Open crown to add to the one she took home in 2020.

Swiatek established a 4-1 lead in the first set at the Foro Italico as she stormed out of the blocks. But Ruse fought admirably, and converted both of her two break points to peg Swiatek back to 5-3.

However, the Pole served out the set to take the advantage.

And from there it was one-way traffic, with Swiatek taking control of the match and bagelling her opponent in the second set to secure her passage into the last-16. The fact Ruse won just one service game all match said everything about Swiatek's ability to build pressure through her returning game.

Overall, it continued Swiatek's remarkable 2022 which has seen her win titles in Doha, the sunshine double of Indian Wells and Miami, and Stuttgart, and this was her 24th match win in a row.

She will face Victoria Azarenka in the next round.

