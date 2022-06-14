Scotland star Maia Lumsden sealed her place in the main draw of the LTA's Ilkley Trophy with a battling win over Urszula Radwanska on Monday afternoon.

Lumsden, who benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the NTC courts and facilities for the top 25 ranked British male and female players on ATP/WTA rankings and can also benefit from the LTA's domestic competition calendar of Pro and Prize money tournaments and a Tournament Bonus Scheme, rallied from a set down to beat former top-30 played Radwanska 4-6 6-2 [10-7] and reach the main draw of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour event in West Yorkshire.

Victory over the 12th seed in the qualifying draw backed up a win over sixth seed Gabriela Ce in the first round of qualifying on Sunday, having beaten the Brazilian 6-3 6-1 yesterday.

"The first set, I started off quite well and then played some not so great few games at the end of the set to lose that one," said the Scot.

"But then I came back better in the second set to win that one, and in the tiebreak I played some good points at the crucial moments to get through it."

The run through qualifying marks another significant step for Lumsden, who only returned to the tour a few months ago following a lengthy battle with long covid.

Lumsden, 24, now awaits to see who she faces in the main draw.

Players in the women's singles draw include former world No.10 and doubles Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic and recent LTA's Surbiton Trophy runner-up Arina Rodionova.

