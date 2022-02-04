Serena Williams has shed light on her close friendship with Prince Harry, revealing that he is one of her life coaches and that they regularly have "crazy discussions".

The pair have become close in recent years due to Williams' existing friendship with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle - Williams attended their Windsor wedding in 2018 - and are both keen on furthering the global conversation around mental health.

And they did that on Friday, attending a panel run by Better Up, a company dedicated to employee coaching and mental health services and for whom Harry serves as Chief Impact Officer.

Williams admitted Harry had helped her deal with losses suffered on the tennis court.

“It’s hard. I’m a terrible loser,” the 23-Grand Slam winner said. “When it comes to losing, I even hate that word.

“Because for me, if I have a loss I actually learn so much from it.

"Some of my best growth has come from a loss.

“Even when I’m investing in a company, I actually want to know about your losses.

“If you started a company before, how did you do? Where did you kind of fail at? Because if everything was so good and so clean and so easy, then that doesn’t even build character, you know?

"We [Harry and I] always have these crazy discussions.

"I know I joke a lot, but Harry is actually one of my coaches.

"Whenever I see him, he’s always solving all my life’s problems."

Williams is currently recovering away from the court from a thigh injury that curtailed her 2021 season . She has not yet announced when she will return but may be back in time for the 'sunshine swing' of hard-court events in Miami and Indian Wells.

