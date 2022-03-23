Serena Williams remains coy on her retirement plans, revealing that she is currently just "living for the day".

Williams, now 40, is widely considered the best player to grace women's tennis in the modern era, with Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles just about the only target the younger Williams sister has yet to reach.

But having stated she would like to expand her family and with a new start-up investment fund - Serena Ventures - to manage, it's clear there are other competing priorities in her life.

Speaking to Bloomberg , Williams said: “I think every tennis player thinks about the R-word [retirement] as soon as they hit five years because tennis is so intense, it’s literally 11 months out of the year.

“But I don’t know. I’m living for the day and I always tell people, ‘I’m not planning for tomorrow, only in business, and when it comes to tennis, I’m planning just for today.’”

“That was my whole life, trying to prove to people that I was better than that [their meanness]," she said.

“And that’s what I’m doing now in a different way. I love proving that athletes can turn and have an amazing career.”

Uncertainty continues to surround Williams' return to the WTA Tour. She didn't compete at Indian Wells, and there has been no indication she is planning to enter any of April's clay-court tournaments that follow the 'sunshine swing'.

Due to a playing absence that stretches back to Wimbledon 2021 where she withdrew with injury in the first round , Williams is currently ranked 240th in the world.

