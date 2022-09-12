Simona Halep is set for a spell away from tennis after undergoing nose surgery.

The two-time Grand Slam champion says she has been “struggling for a while with nose problems” which made it “hard to breathe”.

She said on social media: “As some might already know, I have been struggling for a while with nose problems and it got worse during the summer especially in Washington.

“This problem made it hard to breathe and even worse during the nights as I was going through [a] complete blocked nose. The only way to solve the problem was to undergo a surgery. The doctor Daniel Popescu has performed it and taken this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention.

“Everything went well. I will need a few weeks of rest before I can start again any physical activity. See you soon on the tennis court.”

Former world No. 1 Halep has been working with Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou this year and has moved up to No. 9 in the world rankings.

She made the semi-finals at Indian Wells in March and then made three successive grass-court semi-finals, including Wimbledon, where she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

She retired from the Citi Open and Western & Southern Open either side of her victory in Toronto.

There are three WTA 500 events remaining this season in Tokyo, Ostrava and San Diego, as well as a WTA 1000 in Guadalajara.

The season-ending WTA Finals take place in Texas, with the top eight players in the Race to the WTA Finals rankings qualifying. Halep is currently in eighth place.

