Simona Halep is set for a spell away from tennis after undergoing nose surgery.
The two-time Grand Slam champion says she has been “struggling for a while with nose problems” which made it “hard to breathe”.
Halep, 30, won the Canadian Open this summer but suffered a shock first-round defeat to qualifier Daria Snigur at the US Open.
She said on social media: “As some might already know, I have been struggling for a while with nose problems and it got worse during the summer especially in Washington.
“This problem made it hard to breathe and even worse during the nights as I was going through [a] complete blocked nose. The only way to solve the problem was to undergo a surgery. The doctor Daniel Popescu has performed it and taken this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention.
“Everything went well. I will need a few weeks of rest before I can start again any physical activity. See you soon on the tennis court.”
Former world No. 1 Halep has been working with Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou this year and has moved up to No. 9 in the world rankings.
She made the semi-finals at Indian Wells in March and then made three successive grass-court semi-finals, including Wimbledon, where she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.
She retired from the Citi Open and Western & Southern Open either side of her victory in Toronto.
There are three WTA 500 events remaining this season in Tokyo, Ostrava and San Diego, as well as a WTA 1000 in Guadalajara.
The season-ending WTA Finals take place in Texas, with the top eight players in the Race to the WTA Finals rankings qualifying. Halep is currently in eighth place.
