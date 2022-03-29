Stan Wawrinka’s long-awaited return to tennis ended in disappointment as he went down to Elias Ymer at an ATP Challenger event in Marbella.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 34 minutes as he played competitively for the first time since March last year.

Wawrinka has since had two surgeries on the left foot injury he sustained in the loss to Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open and faces a long battle to rise up the rankings having slipped to No.232 in the world.

It is the first time Wawrinka, 36, has played on the Challenger Tour since back-to-back tournaments in August 2020, but any hopes of a fairytale comeback ended prematurely in a strong draw that includes former top-10 players Fernando Verdasco and Lucas Pouille.

Wawrinka was broken three times in the first set by world No.131 Ymer and struggled to create any opportunities on return.

The second set was more competitive as Wawrinka broke twice to move 4-1 ahead. However, Ymer hit back and won five games in a row to book his place in the next round.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem was also making his return from a long-term wrist injury but he suffered a 6-3 6-4 defeat to Argentine Pedro Cachin.

Top seed Thiem, who hasn't played since June 2021, also started slowly, falling 5-0 behind against the world No.228.

He improved in the second set but could not get back on level terms after dropping serve in the first game.

Both Thiem and Wawrinka caught the eye earlier in the week as they played a practice match ahead of the tournament.

Speaking following his hit with Thiem, former world No.3 Wawrinka said: “I see that I still have in me what it takes to be able in the future if things go well in the other areas (physical and tennis), to hang on against the best and win matches – I’m not where I want to be in terms of fitness yet, but my body allows me to push three-four hour training days.

“There with Thiem, it was two hours of high intensity and the level was there, now we will have to do it in matches, repeat it day after day – this is the goal for the next few weeks, see how the foot reacts in competition, as emotions cause the body to behave differently."

