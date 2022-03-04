Tennis’ top stars will be in action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next week, but there will be several big names missing from the draw.

Daniil Medvedev will make his first appearance since being crowned men’s world No. 1 while Andy Murray has also been given a wild card to play at the tournament.

However, some of the sport’s most prominent players will not be participating in the desert.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic played his first tournament of the year in Dubai in February, having been refused a visa to play at the Australian Open as he is unvaccinated.

As he is still unvaccinated he will not be able to travel to the United States to play at Indian Wells or the Miami Open, and looks set to return during the clay season.

While Djokovic is a divisive figure at the moment, he is also one of the greatest players of all time, and could reclaim the world No.1 spot from Daniil Medvedev if he returns soon.

"It would be better for tennis if he was playing all the major events,” said Andy Murray recently. “I don't think it's great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events.”

Ashleigh Barty

The world No.1 has not played since becoming the first home hopeful to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years in January. The 25-year-old is expected to return in April.

“Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami,” said Barty.

“I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments.

“I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus.”

Roger Federer

The wait goes on for Federer's return.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played since losing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year and it doesn't look likely that he will be back at the All England Club this summer.

"At the moment, I don't envisage him playing Wimbledon," Luthi told Tages Anzeiger. "I'm not someone who is saying it's impossible. But I can't imagine it right now."

Federer is returning to the court this week, however, hitting balls with wife Mirka as part of the next phase of his rehabilitation.

Luthi added: "He's still in the rehabilitation phase. Not only do the knee and leg muscles have to be built up, the whole body has to be strengthened. It's a full conditioning program."

Federer has signed up for the Laver Cup in September, although may be limited to doubles action depending how his recovery is progressing.

Stan Wawrinka

It’s been almost a year since Wawrinka played his last match.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played since losing to Lloyd Harris in the first round in Doha in March 2021. He has since undergone two surgeries on his left foot and has dropped down to No. 171 in the world rankings.

However, he has posted videos on social media of himself sliding on clay and says he plans to return for the Monte Carlo Masters.

“I’m not just getting ready to go back this year and say goodbye at the same time,” he told L’Equipe. “The desire is to rediscover emotions, I still have this flame inside me that makes me love tennis.

“I love to play it, I love to train, I love toughness. As long as I have this, I want to continue a little longer, because it is a huge opportunity for me to be a tennis player.

“I’m not done with my chapter on tennis.”

Serena Williams

When will Williams return to court? There’s not much information out there right now.

The 40-year-old hasn’t played since retiring with injury during the first round of Wimbledon last summer. She pulled out of the Australian Open as she said she wasn’t ready to “physically compete” at her best, and it’s not clear if she will play on the hard courts of Indian Wells and Miami.

Williams’ return will clearly revolve around winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

“Serena looks as though she is still training and trying to get herself ready and absolutely wants to try and break the record,” seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe told Eurosport.

“She seems very motivated still and I anticipate her coming back and making a real run at Wimbledon or trying to do one more US Open.

“She is desperate for one more even though it doesn’t change anything in my book. She is one of the greatest athletes, male or female, that has played the sport, so of course we would like to see her play again, but she is also 40 and doesn’t have the fear factor that she once had amongst the younger players, so that makes it more difficult.”

The WTA is filled with top-tier talent at the moment but it would be even better with Williams back.

Nick Kyrgios

OK, so Kyrgios was back at the Australian Open, but who doesn’t want to see him playing on tour more regularly?

Kyrgios has hardly travelled outside of Australia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, only playing Wimbledon and a few events in the USA in 2021.

But he served up a reminder of his box-office power in Melbourne with a couple of raucous singles matches and then a remarkable doubles run with Thanasi Kokkinakis that ended with them lifting the trophy.

Kyrgios is yet to confirm where he will be playing next but did suggest that he wants to play more doubles events with Kokkinakis.

He might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it can’t be denied that Kyrgios brings entertainment to the court like few others.

Kyle Edmund

Amid Emma Raducanu’s stunning US Open win, Cameron Norrie’s Indian Wells victory, and Andy Murray’s continuing push to get back to the top, Kyle Edmund has become something of a forgotten player in British tennis.

The former British No. 1 has not played a competitive match since October 2020.

He underwent a knee operation in March and according to the Times has been working with American specialist Bill Knowles, who helped Murray to overcome his hip problems and has also worked with Tiger Woods.

Edmund has already enjoyed successful moments in his career, reaching a career-high No. 14 in the world in 2018, making the semi-finals of the Australian Open and winning two ATP titles.

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain celebrates victory in his Men's Singles semifinal match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia on day six of the 2020 NY Open at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on February 15, 2020 in Uniondale, New York Image credit: Getty Images

But speaking last summer he suggested he felt there is still another chapter for him to write.

“Looking back on what I’ve done, for sure it’s been good but if I were to retire today, I wouldn’t feel like I got everything out of my career," he said.

“How do you evaluate success? I just try and go off whether I squeezed everything out of my potential. I’m 26 now, I’ve reached a respectable ranking, I’ve got tour wins under my belt. As a sportsman, you rarely have moments when you’re satisfied. You keep pushing without knowing what the end is and you can become self-critical, I know I do.

“This is a halfway marker and I know I can do more.”

Bianca Andreescu

It’s been a difficult few years for the 2019 US Open champion.

Andreescu missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to a knee injury and the pandemic, showed some positive signs when she made the semi-finals of the Phillip Island Trophy and final of the Miami Open at the start of 2021, then struggled to win many more matches.

In December she announced she was taking a break from tennis to focus on her mental health.

“A lot of days, I did not feel like myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “Especially while I was training and/or playing matches. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders. I could not detach myself from everything that was going on off the court; was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took its toll on me.”

Andreescu has recently been at a well-being program in Costa Rica, saying she went there to “rediscover” herself.

Milos Raonic

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Raonic was taking a set off Novak Djokovic in the last 16 of the 2021 Australian Open.

The former world No. 3 was the 14th seed in Melbourne last year, but he has only played a handful of tournaments since and has slipped down to No. 127 in the world.

Milos Raonic à Miami. Image credit: Getty Images

Raonic suffered a thigh injury in March, returned to the tour after three months out and then suffered a heel issue in July. He missed the Australian Open as he is continuing to recover from an Achilles injury.

He reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016 and also the final of Wimbledon later that year. Whether he’s got another deep Grand Slam run in him remains to be seen.

Kei Nishikori

Former world No. 4 Nishikori has not played since losing to Dan Evans in the second round at Indian Wells in October.

He missed the Australian Open with a hip injury and said he is “working hard” on his recovery and trying to get back on the court “soon”.

At 32 and after several injury issues it seems unlikely that Nishikori will challenge for major titles again, as he did in 2014 when he reached the US Open final.

But he showed at times last year that he can still be competitive and push the best on tour.

