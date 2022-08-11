Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud have been named as the final two players who will represent Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas and world No. 7 Ruud have joined Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer as Team Europe look to defend their crown at London’s O2 Arena from September 23-25.

“This is an extraordinary line-up,” said captain Bjorn Borg. “Stefanos and Casper are leading next-generation players.

"They have both excelled in Laver Cup competition and I have no doubt they will value the opportunity to stand alongside the Big Four.

"It will be an extraordinary event in London.”

Greek star Tsitsipas, making his third Laver Cup appearance, expressed his pride to be a part of the team once more.

“Laver Cup is an event that I enjoy taking part in,” said the 23-year-old. “Since I get to team up with my fellow rivals and become part of Team Europe, playing against some of the best competitors that Team World has to offer.

“I’m more than proud to represent Team Europe!”

Ruud, the first Norwegian to break into the top 10 in the world rankings, will be part of the team for a second time, having featured in the victorious 2021 side in Boston, USA.

“I am proud to be part of Team Europe’s historic line-up,” he said. “It was an amazing experience competing in Boston, and I can’t wait to have these incredible players as my team-mates in London.”

The Team World line-up currently consists of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman and Jack Sock with two more names yet to be announced.

Europe has won every edition of the Laver Cup since the first event in 2017.

