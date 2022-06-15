Londoner Ranah Stoiber believes the lack of pressure helped her pick up one of the biggest wins of her career over Jamie Loeb at the LTA's Ilkley Trophy on Tuesday afternoon.

Stoiber, who currently sits 38th on the ITF's Junior rankings, won two matches in qualifying and then stunned world No.209 Loeb 7-6 (5) 6-3 to reach the second round of the main draw.

And while the 17-year-old believes a lack of pressure aided her, she also thought her serve was a key factor in beating a player who has been ranked inside the top 150 of the WTA Tour rankings.

"It was quite a big win," she commented. "She's a high ranked player. I feel like I had no pressure so I went out there, I did my thing.

"I started the match off really well with my serves and I feel like that kept me in it. I just flew right through it.

"My serve, it kept me ahead."

The teenager now goes on to face Ukrainian fourth seed and former Junior Wimbledon champion Daria Snigur, who dropped just six games in her opening round match against Valentini Grammatikopoulou.

And while it was a good day on court it was also a good day off it, as it was announced that the Londoner had received a wildcard into the qualifying draw for Wimbledon which will be held in Roehampton next week.

2022

