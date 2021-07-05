A star has been born at Wimbledon with British teen sensation Emma Raducanu reaching the fourth round after another fantastic victory at the All-England Club.

Raducanu is supported by the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme, which provides world-class coaching, medical and financial support to Britain's elite young players with the potential to reach the top 100 within five years.

The 18-year-old from Orpington came into Wimbledon as the world No.338 and was mostly unknown outside of diehard tennis fans.

However, having received a wildcard to make her Slam main draw debut, Raducanu beat world No.150 Viatalia Diatchenko 7-6(4), 6-0 in the opening round, before stunning world no. 42 and former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 6-4 in the second round.

And, on her Court 1 debut, she produced a quite simply astonishing performance to beat world No.45 Sorana Cirtstea 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest British woman to make the second week at Wimbledon since Christine Truman in 1959.

After trailing by an early break Raducanu played untouchable tennis to win eight games in a row and had points to lead 4-0 but held her nerve when Cirstea surged back and broke on a third match point to seal victory.

"Playing on Court 1 at Wimbledon is what you dream of. Not many people get the opportunity to do so. This is such an experience and such an opportunity so I thought I would just go out there and have fun. I really think I did. I've never played as good tennis as I did in some of the points," said Raducanu.

"If you ask any of my team, they will say I never run for balls, but if there's ever time to start running that was today! I am happy that it paid off. I could not believe some of the points myself.

"I think that when playing on Court 1 you're definitely inspired and you do things you don't normally do. I was having fun, just chasing those balls. It was the first time I enjoyed chasing balls and maybe that's something I can take on and continue."

Raducanu has only recently finished her A-levels at Newstead Wood School, where Dina Asher-Smith previously attended, and said she had received messages of support from both staff and classmates.

"I have received a few emails from my schoolteachers. My maths teacher emailed me today as well congratulating me," she said.

"It's just been great to receive messages from my school mates as well. They have been texting me. I cannot wait to see them once I am done here.

"My parents were here. I spotted them early on. I'm sure I'll speak to them later tonight!"

Raducanu will face Australian world No.75 Aija Tomljanovic for a place in the quarter-final on Monday.

