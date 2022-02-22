Andy Murray believes tennis suffers most when Novak Djokovic misses out on major events.

He was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open, and requirements will be unable to compete at the French or US Open too.

And while Murray says Djokovic must live with the consequences of his decision, he says tennis misses out without it's best player.

"I don't agree with his decision, i think it would be a lot easier for him if he was to get vaccinated," he said.

"But i didn't like seeing him in the situation he was in in Australia as someone I respect and have known since I was a child. I didn't like seeing that.

"It would be better for tennis if he was playing all the major events, but there are consequences to the decision he has made and he obviously has to accept that, but I don't think it's great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion has pulled of some good results since returning from injury, but admitted to struggling wtih consistency.

"There's a number of guys in the top 25 or 30 in the world, I've beaten 12 or 13 of them since I came back. The consistency has not been there, I'm aware of that, but there have been times I've played well.

"The last seven or eight months have been tough. I'm trying to not to get too disappointed by maybe not performing as well as I'd like. I'm just accepting or trying to accept the situation that I'm in just now.

"I want to be doing better, and I have an opportunity this week to achieve a goal of mine. I want to get to 700 match wins which when it happens will be a great achievement. I want to get that in the next round so i'm focused on that.

