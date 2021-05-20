Tennis

Tennis highlights: Cameron Norrie dumps top seed Dominic Thiem out of Lyon Open ahead of French Open

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Top seed Dominic Thiem was dumped out of the ATP 250 Lyon Open in dramatic fashion on Thursday. The US Open champion was comprehensively beaten in just 66 minutes by Britain's Cameron Norrie, a player ranked 45 places below the Austrian world number four. He'll next face either Italian number six seed Jannik Sinner or lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech of France.

00:01:16, 39 minutes ago