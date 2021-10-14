US Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow, not long before the deadline was due for withdrawals.

The British number one says a tournament schedule change is the reason behind her decision, but says she plans to be back on the match court in the next "couple of weeks".

After losing in her first competitive appearance since winning at Flushing Meadows, to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells, Raducanu said she would take her time to adjust to life as a top player on the WTA Tour, and that she needed to cut herself "some slack".

Tennis Raducanu to play Abu Dhabi exhibition event ahead of Australian Open 12/10/2021 AT 12:54

"Unfortunately I've had to make a tournament schedule change and won't be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year," she said in a statement.

I look forward to returning to the tour in the next couple of weeks.

Raducanu is next due to be in action at the Transylvania Open starting on October 25, an event which is likely to be special to her given that she is half-Romanian.

She is then likely to end the season at the Linz Open in Austria.

Indian Wells 'It's just a little bump' - Murray, Evans back Raducanu to rebound after loss 11/10/2021 AT 08:44