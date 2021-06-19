Cameron Norrie is planning on asking Dan Evans and Andy Murray for advice ahead of his Queen’s final against Matteo Berrettini.

Norrie is unseeded for the event on the south coast but has now secured a seeded position in the draw for Wimbledon, which starts on June 28.

The 25-year-old Briton defeated Denis Shapovalov on Saturday to progress to the last match of the tournament, and he has made good on his prediction after the French Open that he thought he would do well on upcoming grass matches.

“[I'm] a little bit surprised to be here in the final of Queen's, obviously looking at the draw with such big names in the draw and such top-ranked players, so it's definitely a surprise,” remarked Norrie.

Berrettini has already defeated Evans and Murray in the tournament, but that will not stop Norrie from asking them for advice.

“Obviously it's a little bit different with playing me, being a lefty, and then also I asked my dubs partner, Alex [de Minaur],” he said.

“I have watched him a little bit this week. Not going to be easy. He's serving really well and using his forehand and dictating play with his forehand. He's having a great year. He's extremely confident.

“Maybe might message Evo, Andy if they have anything, but obviously a very different match-up playing me as a lefty. Yeah, it's a tough final, and, yeah, he's playing very well. It's nice going into it as the underdog. I think he's got a couple titles already on the grass. Looking forward to it.”

Berrettini ends Murray's comeback at Queens with straight sets win

Norrie explained the changes he has made to improve his form.

“I think the biggest thing is my serve has improved a lot and my movement,” he commented.

“I thought today I moved very well and defended the court well and defended the forehand better than usual for me, so I think the movement has been a big factor in that.”

