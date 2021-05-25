Corentin Moutet won the fourth edition of Ultimate Tennis Showdown after beating Taylor Fritz in the final.

The world No 72 won by three quarters to one against the American to clinch the title at the Mouratoglou Academy.

Both will now head to Paris for the French Open, which starts live on Eurosport on May 30.

The latest edition of UTS featured eight players, including world No 2 Daniil Medvedev, and they were whittled down to four for the semi-finals on the second day.

Fritz eased through the opening semi-final against Diego Schwartzman.

The American won the first quarter 16-14 and then took the second with a buzzer-beating forehand winner. Fritz then came from behind in the third quarter to book his spot in the final.

Moutet also reached the final after an impressive display against Cristian Garin.

The final saw Fritz win a tightly-contested first quarter, only for Moutet to fight back to level the contest.

Moutet then took the third quarter on a deciding point and finished strongly to clinch the title.

