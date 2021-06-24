Novak Djokovic has issued a lengthy statement on social media, calling for the ATP to delay an upcoming vote on its 30-year strategic plan.

The world number one tweeted a graphic under the banner of the Professional Tennis Players' Association - the collective spearheaded by Djokovic and the Canadian Vasek Pospisil. Its creation hit the headlines last year but lacked involvement from the women's side of the sport and also seemed to lack widespread male player support, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal distancing themselves from the project.

Underneath the PTPA logo is Djokovic's name alone, so it is currently unclear whether the statement is his alone, or on behalf of the group.

We all believe that fairness and transparency throughout professional tennis decision-making will not only benefit the sport, but it will support all players - the ones coming up the ranks and the ones struggling to make a living - not simply the players you see in the headlines. Progress and growth come when we work together to reform the establishment mentality and embrace innovation and collaboration.

"With our mission in mind, we have repeatedly asked the ATP to delay the vote on their 30-year plan until the players understand how it will impact their health, wellness rights (digital and/or otherwise) and their ability to make fair wages."

The statement reveals that the PTPA have asked for meetings with the ATP, and sent lists of questions they would like to be answered.

The ATP is advised by a player council, elected by their peers.

