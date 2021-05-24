Diego Schwartzman beat Grigor Dimitrov 3-1 at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown on Monday night.

The Argentine was on the back foot in the first set when Dimitrov took him to 14-13, meaning his opponent had it all to do.

Schwartzman, 28, then came back against the 30-year-old Bulgarian when he took an equalising set at 12-10.

He then really hit his stride and with much better consistency - 16 unforced errors to his beaten opponent’s 22 - scored an impressive 17-9 to go ahead for the first time in the match.

Schwartzman then secured the win when he rounded out the win 15-10.

Earlier in the day Schwartzman secured a whitewash 3-0 win over Alexander Bublik. Dimitrov was in action earlier in the day's play, losing 3-1 again, this time to Chilean Cristian Garin.

Corentin Moutet won the day's first match, 3-1 against Taylor Fritz.

Fabio Fognini crashed 3-0 to Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev took to the court again in the evening match against Moutet. The Frenchman secured a 3-1 win over his Russian opponent. Medvedev looked to be cruising to a victory as he won the first set 18-11.

At that point Moutet launched a comeback, securing three consecutive sets 16-13, 16-10 and 18-10.

