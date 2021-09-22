Johanna Konta has pulled out of upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells due to a groin injury.

The 30-year-old was forced to withdraw from the US Open with a thigh injury just hours before she was due to play her first round match last month.

Konta also missed Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19 and then had to miss the Olympics after contracting it herself.

Konta is now the British number three following compatriot Emma Raducanu's remarkable rise up the world rankings, who battled through qualifying to win the US Open earlier this month. The 18-year-old jumped up from No. 338 to 22 in the world rankings after her triumph.

Konta last played at the Western & Southern Open last month where she was knocked out in her opening match by Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.

On Tuesday, Raducanu also pulled out of the Chicago Falls Tennis Classic which begins next week.

Coco Gauff, last year's Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and US Open semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka have also withdrawn from the event which is being held as a WTA 500 tournament for the first time this year with prize money of £413,767 up for grabs.

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, USA starts on October 4 having been moved from its original slot in March.

