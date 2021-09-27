Liam Broady claimed his maiden ATP challenger title on Sunday in his eighth final appearance in the last seven years.

The world number 126 completed a fine week at the inaugural FlowBank Challenger tournament in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland, with a straight sets 7-5, 6-3 victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler.

The win makes the 27-year-old the first British champion of a Challenger tournament since 2019 and the second-oldest first-time winner on the ATP Challenger Tour.

"I've stuck with it and finally I've done it. It's been my personal vendetta for so long now," he said afterwards.

Broady, who reached the Wimbledon second round earlier this year, later wrote on Twitter: "Today was a good day. First Challenger title after seven years and eight finals.

Thank you to everybody in my team and to my family and friends for helping me break the duck.

