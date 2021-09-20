Tennis coaching legend Nick Bollettieri has told Emma Raducanu she must “never be satisfied” as she looks to build on her stunning US Open win

Raducanu, 18, caused one of the biggest shocks in tennis history as she came through qualifying to win her first major in New York without dropping a set.

Bollettieri has plenty of experience of working with young Grand Slam champions, having coached Monica Seles, Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova, among others.

He says he was “shocked” with the ease that Raducanu won the US Open, but thinks it’s too early to say she is going to be a “world-beater”.

“I know what it takes to become a serial Slam champion, and what magical blend is needed of raw talent, work ethic, physical ability, mental toughness, application and unquenchable desire to do better. Even when you're already the best,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Raducanu's next tournament, and next Slam, will be telling. We'll see how she copes with fame, and having done something nobody has ever done before, and expectations she'll keep doing it.

“I can't tell you with any honesty I know she'll be a world-beater. I see the potential, and all sorts of positives, and I hope she continues to soar. But go easy, and let her breathe. Let her find her way.”

Bollettieri also praised Raducanu’s “mental control” and her “remarkable footwork”.

“Emma's mental control throughout her unprecedented feat was marvellous. She didn't crack. She smiled and prevailed. Her versatility was notable. The game is no longer just about keeping the ball in play, it's about changing up, reacting to the strength in depth of the opposition. You have to come forward, you can no longer win with one style.

“Emma does all the basics well, but eye-catching was her remarkable footwork. That's the bedrock for everything else. Roger Federer has sublime talent and shots but the bedrock is in the footwork. Watch it, but you'll need slo-mo.

“Emma's ability to strike difficult balls well was outstanding at this US Open. Striking a ball well is requirement 101 but consistently hitting back those tough shots: that marks you out. Those are the positives.”

Raducanu had a whirlwind week in New York after winning the US Open with a number of media spots before a trip to the star-studded Met Gala

'She looked so comfortable in the biggest moments' - Wilander in awe of Raducanu

She has now returned back to London and may make her next appearance at the rescheduled WTA 1000 in Indian Wells next month.

Asked what advice he would give Raducanu, Bollettieri said: “It would be simple: never be satisfied. Do more. When you're satisfied is when people take you down. Keep aspiring to do things that people say cannot be done.

“I'd also say: Jeļena Ostapenko, French Open (2017); Bianca Andreescu, US Open (2019); Iga Swiatek, French Open (2020).

“Three players who won their first Slam singles titles in recent times having entered those tournaments as teenagers. And all still waiting for Slam No 2 Emma's going to be around a while I think. Be excited. And patient.”

