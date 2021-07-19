Stefanos Tsitsipas has called for coaching during games to be introduced into tennis matches.

Trainer intervention is currently outlawed in tennis and players can be cautioned for speaking to their coaches during a game.

Greek star Tsitsipas has received code violations for consulting his coach in the stands before and the 22-year-old clearly thinks it is an unnecessary rule.

“Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis,” he said on Twitter.

“The sport needs to embrace it. We’re probably one of the only global sports that doesn’t use coaching during the play.

Make it legal. It's about time the sport takes a big step forward.

“It is also a very basic truth that the vast majority of tennis coaches are actually coaching on court, despite the rules,” Tsitsipas continued in the replies of his post.

“Occasionally the players are punished for it, but for the most part they are not.”

He added: “Tennis has to modernize, which is difficult because the traditionalists are very powerful and prevail.”

Tsitsipas will play for Greece at this summer’s Olympics and as the world number four will be one of the favourites to win gold after a host of high-profile withdrawals.

Novak Djokovic is vying for yet another accolade, but Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not be at Tokyo 2020.

“Representing my country is the biggest honour that I could have had, and playing at the Olympics – it’s every Greek athlete’s dream,” he said.

“For me Tokyo, I think it will be a fascinating experience. Obviously I would love to give my best in each single match and put out a good show, and maybe even impress myself at some point.”

Tennis at the Olympics begin on Saturday, with the opening ceremony set to officially kick off the Games on Friday.

