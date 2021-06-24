Sir Andy Murray hit out on social media at suggestions that based on performance and results he should not be part of the Team GB Olympic squad.

The two-time Olympic champion was named on Thursday as one of two men's singles players in the team - alongside world number 26 Dan Evans.

That left some observers questioning the absence of Queen's runner-up Cameron Norrie.

Wimbledon Thiem pulls out of Wimbledon 8 HOURS AGO

But Murray - now ranked outside the ATP Top 100 - assured them that he had not taken Norrie's slot away from him.

"Cam chose not to play," he explained on social media.

Each nation is allowed four singles players. I used my special exemption as previous winner to take my spot in the draw. It [has] no bearing on Cam or any other British player's chance to compete.

Unlike his older brother Jamie, Murray will also be playing doubles in Tokyo - as British number one Joe Salisbury has asked him to pair up.

Salisbury won the Australian Open in 2020 alongside usual partner Rajeev Ram of the USA.

Wimbledon Power Rankings: Who can stop Djokovic at Wimbledon? 14 HOURS AGO