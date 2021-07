Tennis

Furious Medvedev smashes racket after Olympic quarter-final defeat to Busta

Daniil Medvedev struggled to contain his emotions after losing to Pablo Carreno Busta in the tennis men's singles quarter-final at Tokyo 2020. Competing for the Russian Olympic Committee, Medvedev smashed his racket on court after going down 6-2, 7-6 to the Spaniard.

00:00:28, 2 hours ago