Naomi Osaka was handed a confidence boost ahead of the Olympics after being crowned Best Athlete in Women's Sports at the 2021 ESPY Awards.

The Japanese superstar is a global icon and along with her exploits in tennis, which saw her win the US Open in 2020 and Australian Open in 2021, she has done much to champion mental health issues in sport, and was at the forefront of the movement following the murder of George Floyd.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open on account of the controversy over her refusal to do press conferences as they impacted on her mental health.

She was also absent from Wimbledon, and will be next seen in action at the Olympics in her host nation of Japan later in the month.

The 23-year-old admitted it has been a tough year, but was delighted to be recognised for her achievements in sport.

"I just really want to not say a long speech because I'm a bit nervous," Osaka said . "I know this year has been really, it hasn’t even finished, but it’s been really tough for a lot of us.

For me, I just want to say, I really love you guys and this is my first ESPYs so it’s really cool to be surrounded by all these incredible athletes.

"I think all of you guys are really cool and I watch some of you on TV so it’s really surreal to be here and yeah, thank you so much and I really appreciate it."

Novak Djokovic picked up another award on the day he won Wimbledon for a sixth time , as he was named best athlete in men’s tennis category.

Cristiano Ronaldo was named best international athlete in men’s soccer, while F1 star Lewis Hamilton was named best driver.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has been a force for good during the coronavirus pandemic for his efforts to fight food poverty, and he picked up the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

