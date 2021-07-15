Jamie Murray will represent Great Britain at the Olympics alongside doubles partner Neal Skupski.

Team GB announced on Thursday Murray had made the cut for the team and this will be the fourth time the Scot has represented his country at an Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 kicks off on July 23 and Murray and Skupski have been paired together after teaming up for the ATP Tour last season and the Davis Cup finals in 2019.

“I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo,” Tennis chief Iain Bates said.

It is great to have an athlete of Jamie’s experience and calibre as part of team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week’s time.

Team GB will be hopeful Murray and Skupski can claim a medal at Tokyo considering their previous success in doubles.

The rest of the tennis team for the Games is Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson.

Team GB lost Johanna Konta and Dan Evans after the British stars both tested positive for Covid-19.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski of Great Britain celebrate following the Great Britain v Kazakhstan doubles match during Day 4 of the 2019 Davis Cup at La Caja Magica

Konta decided she had to pull out of the Games following a positive test before Wimbledon and confirmed she was not physically prepared to compete in Tokyo.

“As some of you may know, I was unable to compete at Wimbledon this year after a member of my team tested positive for Covid-19,” Konta said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, while self-isolating, I also developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

“As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“This is a heartbreaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career.

“I'll be doing my best to get myself back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon.

“During this time, I'll also be glued to my TV cheering on my fellow Team GB athletes competing in Tokyo and hope you will all join me.”