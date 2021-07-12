Ashleigh Barty has pledged to “do Australians proud” at the Olympics as she set her sights on the gold medal in Tokyo a day after being crowned Wimbledon champion for the first time.

Barty lifted her second career Grand Slam title after beating Czech Karolina Pliskova in three sets on Saturday at the All England club and while she was still basking in the glory of the victory, she was already turning her attention to the next big challenge.

“I’m extremely proud to be on my first Olympic team,” Barty told reporters. “And I know we’re united, 490-odd Aussie Olympians going over as one team. I’m excited to be a part of that. And I’m excited to do Australians proud, as every other athlete will. I’m certainly looking forward to that experience.”

Barty missed the 2016 Games after taking a two-year hiatus from tennis when she sought some normality following a breathtaking start to her career, which saw her make her Australian Open debut aged 15 and reach three doubles Grand Slam finals.

Now 25, she heads to Tokyo at the peak of her powers and is hungry for more titles, with the US Open around the corner too.

“Being able to represent Australia at the Olympics is going to be an awesome experience and it’s important over this next period to celebrate the fact we’ve achieved something really special at Wimbledon,” she said.

“I have a lot of other goals, dreams that are in my mind and within my team and we’ll certainly reset in the next couple of days ... enjoy some time together and then we go again. But really looking forward to the Olympics.”

Barty’s year began with a disappointing Australian Open where she fell at the quarter-final stage on home turf before a crushing campaign at the French Open, when the 2019 champion had to withdraw from a second round game with Magda Linette due to a hip injury which threatened to wreck her plans for Wimbledon and the Games.

In the last six weeks I’ve cried a lot. A lot of it was through heartbreak at the French and now, through a sense of joy and happiness and how much everything has changed.

“We said from the French there will be a silver lining and we’ve found it.”

“Being able to hold that incredible trophy where you see the names and you see how much this specific event has meant to tennis and to our sport and to now write my own little story and my own little piece of history is really cool.”

Barty has barely two weeks to prepare for the Olympics, with the tennis singles event beginning on July 24.

In Japan, she has the chance to become the fourth woman in the Open era after Steffi Graf and Venus and Serena Williams to win Wimbledon and earn an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.

The world number one will be one of the favourites for the gold but will have to contend against number two Naomi Osaka, who will be on home turf and well rested after sitting out Wimbledon and the French Open due to concerns over her mental health.

