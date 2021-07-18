Coco Gauff has been forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

The teenager was set to lead Team USA, but she has had to pass up her place in the travelling party alongside Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske as a positive Covid test has forced the 17-year-old into isolation.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff wrote on Twitter.

It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.

"I want to wish Team USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin had qualified for Team USA via their world rankings, but both elected not to make the trip to Tokyo.

That left Gauff as the leading light in women's singles for the US, but she will now have to pass up to opportunity to be the youngest Olympics tennis player since 2000.

The Games were postponed in 2020 on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but will begin on July 23 despite a rise in cases in Japan.

Tennis has been particularly hard hit with withdrawals, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal notable absentees in the men's event.

World number one Novak Djokovic will be in attendance as he bids to complete a Golden Slam.

