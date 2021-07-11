Novak Djokovic has cast doubt on his participation at the Olympic Games, citing concerns over restrictions within the athletes’ village for his change of mind.

Djokovic is revelling in his Wimbledon win on Sunday, following his four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini, which kept alive the chances of a Golden Slam after his wins at the Australian Open and French Open.

His focus will next shift to the Tokyo Olympics, following confirmation of his participation at the start of the month.

However, the world number one is now in two minds as to whether to travel to Japan, after learning that the event will take place behind closed doors, that he will be limited in his movement and that he will not be allowed to have his whole camp with him.

Asked for his thoughts on the lack of spectators at the Olympics, Djokovic said : “That is not great news. I received that news two days ago and it is disappointing to hear.

I also hear that there will be a lot of restrictions within the village, and possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.

As one of the top stars in the game, Djokovic has a huge support camp. He is concerned that his plans will be impacted by having a restricted travelling party.

“I cannot have my stringer, who is an important part of my team,” he said. “I am limited with the amount of people I can take with me.”

Asked about the likelihood of being in Tokyo, he said: “I will have to think about it.

“My plan was always to go to the Olympic Games, but right now I am a little bit divided.

“It is kind of 50-50 after what I heard in the last couple of days.”

