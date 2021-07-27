Liam Broady secured the biggest win of his career to stun seventh seeded Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz, winning 7-5 3-6 6-3 at Ariake Tennis Park.

The Stockport-born Brit, ranked 143rd in the world, played superbly to beat a Polish opponent enjoying a stellar season.

Having booked himself a place in the last 16, Broady can now begin preparations for his bout with unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

Chardy will face the Team GB man having pulled off a similarly impressive three-set win in his own second round match, as he triumphed over 24th ranked Russian opponent Aslan Karatsev.

Hurkacz, ranked 131 places higher than the Brit in 12th, arrived in Tokyo fresh off a Wimbledon semi-final run that had seen him take two huge scalps in Daniil Medvedev and Roger Federer.

The 24-year-old Pole had carried his fine form into the Games, making light work of Australia’s Luke Saville in his opening match.

Broady’s route to the second round was far more demanding, as his thrilling match with Francisco Cerundolo went the distance in a 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2.

Yet the 27-year-old put any fatigue firmly aside the pull off what will surely go down as his finest career win to date.

Broady came to Tokyo with a 3-5 win loss record for the year, but performed like a player reflective of a much better record in the 2 hour 12 minute contest.

The Brit had to endure the Pole’s powerful serving game, his opponent hitting 16 aces to Broady’s 4, but played superbly to find himself serving for the match at 5-3 in the final set.

Striking a ferocious two-handed backhand down the side of a stranded Hurkacz’s to seal victory, Broady raised his arms in victory as he celebrated a fantastic result for himself and Team GB tennis.

