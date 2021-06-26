Roger Federer will make a decision about whether to compete at this summer’s Olympic Games after Wimbledon.

The 39-year-old has been tipped to follow Rafael Nadal’s example and skip the Tokyo Games so as to alleviate some of the pressure on an already packed schedule.

Federer admitted he wants to travel to Japan but only returned from a 13-month injury lay-off last March and has played just four tournaments since then.

"With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer," Federer told reporters at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Still my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible.

“But I think we decided now let's just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.

"I wish I could tell you more. In previous years it was definitely easier. At the moment things are not as simple as in the past.

“With age you have to be more selective. You can't play it all. I will know in a few weeks."

Federer has eight Wimbledon titles to his name – most recently in 2017 - and the Swiss is optimistic he can produce another memorable run in London.

"The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I'm ready, I'm excited, I'm pumped up," he said. "I know I can do so much better.

"I think I've got to take the positives out of these last few weeks that I'm actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance.

"I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it's very much possible."

Federer plays Adrian Mannarino in his first match on Tuesday and is the sixth seed at the tournament.

It's always a thrill to play Wimbledon, says Federer

