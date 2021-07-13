Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Olympic Games after a bout of coronavirus left her short of the desired level of fitness required to compete.

Konta was forced to miss Wimbledon after a member of her team contracted Covid-19, and the British number one was struck down shortly afterwards.

The illness meant she had to isolate and was unable to train for over a fortnight, which left her short of peak fitness.

Tokyo 2020 Federer confirms absence from Olympic Games 3 HOURS AGO

With the Olympics set to get underway on July 23, Konta felt the most sensible decision was to withdraw.

“This is a heartbreaking reality for me,” Konta said. “Representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of the most treasured memories from my career so far.

“I’ll be doing my best to get back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon.”

Konta’s focus will now shift to the US Open, which gets underway at Flushing Meadows in New York at the end of August.

Wimbledon recap: Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam title with win over Berrettini

Tokyo 2020 Murray in, Djokovic unsure, Williams, Federer out - who's playing tennis in Tokyo? 12 HOURS AGO