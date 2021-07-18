Matteo Berrettini is the latest player to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics, citing a leg injury he picked up on his run to the Wimbledon final as the reason for his absence.

The Italian produced some of the best form of his career to reach the final at SW19, but he was seen with heavy strapping on his thigh during his defeat to Novak Djokovic.

The 25-year-old underwent a scan on Saturday, and it was confirmed that he needed to rest the problem - forcing him out of a trip to Japan.

“I am extremely disappointed to announce my withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Berrettini said on Instagram

“I had an MRI scan yesterday on the thigh injury I sustained during Wimbledon and was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.

“Representing Italy is the biggest honour for me so it is devastating to miss the Olympics.”

The Olympic tennis tournament has been hit with a raft of withdrawals, with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Simona Halep electing not to make the trip to Japan.

