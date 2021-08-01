Tennis Alexander Zverev - Karen Khachanov 11:00-13:00

Views from the baseline

Zverev: "It's an amazing feeling, knowing that you're going to bring the medal back to your house, back home to Germany. It's incredible beating the best player in the world undoubtedly right now, and in this season. It seemed it was impossible to beat him at this event, so I’m very happy right now. But there's still one match to go."



Khachanov on his semi-final win over Spain's Carreno Busta: "It was so important to win because at least you know for sure that you’re guaranteed a medal, which is one of the dreams come true. But obviously, you need to find motivation and excitement, and I will try to be prepared for the final and fight for the gold.”

Women's doubles result

The gold medal match in the women's doubles has recently concluded with Czech top seeds, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5 6-1. The ceremony on the podium is just taking place with the teammates presenting each other with the medals.

Has Zverev got a secret weapon?

H2H

It’s two apiece in the match-up but Khachanov has won the last two meetings. Their most recent encounter was in the quarter finals of the Canada Masters in 2019 with the Russian winning 6-3 6-3.

Good morning!

Welcome to LIVE updates of the Tokyo 2020 Gold medal men’s singles match between Germany’s Alexander Zverev and ROC’s Karen Khachanov. Both players are guaranteed a medal with the Ariake Tennis Centre Court still reverberating with the shockwaves that saw red-hot favourite and world number one, Novak Djokovic end up empty-handed following his semi final collapse to Zverev . The players are due on court shortly.

Huge shock as Zverev dashes Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes to reach final

There was a huge shock as Alexander Zverev dashes world number one Novak Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes to reach the final of the men's singles at the Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

'Wonderful moment' - Djokovic misses out on medal as Carreno Busta wins bronze

World number one Novak Djokovic misses out on a medal entirely as Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta wins bronze in their consolation match in Tokyo.

---

