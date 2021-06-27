Serena Williams will not be going to Tokyo next month to try and add to her four Olympic gold medals.

Asked if she was on the Team USA Olympics list, the 39-year-old said she was not and if she was, she should not be on it.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams told reporters ahead of Wimbledon.

Wimbledon Wimbledon draw: Murray takes on Basilashvili, Serena drawn Sansovich 25/06/2021 AT 10:13

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want to - I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.

I have not thought about it. In the past it's been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it.

Serena kicks off her Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday as she looks to win her 24th Grand Slam title to level Margaret Court's all-time Slam record.

Williams is currently eighth in the world rankings and will take on Belarus' Aliaksandra Sansovich in the opening round.

Serena could potentially meet Elina Svitolina if she reaches the quarter-finals of the grass Slam.

Wimbledon 'Great sadness' - Defending champion Halep ruled out of Wimbledon 25/06/2021 AT 09:41