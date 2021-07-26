Novak Djokovic cruised through to the round-of-16 at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-sets victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to win his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, with two-time defending champion Andy Murray out through injury and neither Roger Federer nor Rafa Nadal making the trip to Japan.

The Serbian made easy work of his second-round match against Struff, easing to a 6-4 6-3 win with minimal fuss.

Tokyo 2020 Distraught Swiatek can't stop crying after loss in Tokyo 3 HOURS AGO

Djokovic will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he continues his hunt for a new tennis record of winning all four men's Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. He already has the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles to his name in 2021.

One factor potentially standing between Djokovic and gold is the weather.

With temperatures reaching 33°C at times, Djokovic cited the stifling conditions to argue that matches should be moved to cooler evening times.

"I don’t understand why they don’t start matches at, say, 3pm," he said. "We still have seven hours to play. They have lights on all the courts.

"You feel you have weights on your shoulders because there's so much heat and humidity and stagnated air.

You don't feel yourself, you feel slow with your legs. It's not the first time we get to experience tough conditions. I spoke to a couple of guys in the locker room and all of them said this is the toughest that they have experienced day to day.

"I don't really get why ITF [the International Tennis Federation] doesn't want to move the matches."

Clinical Osaka cruises into last 16 of Olympics

Elsewhere in the tennis, home favourite Naomi Osaka cruised through the second round with a 6-3 6-2 win over Viktorija Goluvic.

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Clinical Osaka cruises into last 16 of Olympics 7 HOURS AGO