Novak Djokovic has said that his game falling apart lost him his dreams of an Olympic gold medal and a Gold Slam.

The 34-year old was aiming to become the first man in history to win all four grand slam titles and Olympic singles gold in the same year,

But the world number one's dream became a nightmare when Alexander Zverev came back brilliantly after losing the first set to win 1-6 6-3 6-1.

This defeat in the third time Djokovic has lost in the semi-finals at the Olympics, with his only medal so far a bronze in Beijing in 2008.

“I feel terrible,” said Djokovic, who refused to blame the incredibly humid conditions.

“It’s just sport. He played better. You’ve got to give him credit for turning the match around. He served extremely well. I was not getting too many looks at the second serve.

“My serve just drastically dropped. I didn’t get any free points from 3-2 up in the second.

"My game fell apart."

The Serbian's day was further darkened when he and his doubles partner Nina Stojanovic were beaten 7-6 (4) 7-5 by Russian Olympic Committee duo Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina.

Djokovic next has a chance of securing a bronze medal on Saturday when he will face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the singles before he and Stojanovic take on Ashleigh Barty and John Peers of Australia.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist is hopeful he will be able to come back to secure a medal for Serbia.

Djokovic said: “Let’s see. I feel terrible right now.

"Tomorrow hopefully fresh start, recover, and at least win one medal for my country.

