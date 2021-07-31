Novak Djokovic will end the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without a medal, after pulling out of Serbia's mixed doubles bronze match following his singles defeat to Pablo Carreno Busta

According to the International Tennis Federation, the world number one withdrew because of a "left shoulder injury", meaning Nina Stojanovic will be deprived of a chance to win a medal, with bronze going to Australian pair Ashleigh Barty and John Peers courtesy of a walkover.

Djokovic was surprisingly beaten by Alexander Zverev in the singles semi-finals yesterday, ending his chances of winning the Golden Slam of four major titles and Olympic gold in one year, and he then lost out on bronze with a three-set defeat to Carreno Busta.

It is disappointing news for Stojanovic, who was on the verge of her greatest tennis achievement, as she had never previously reached a Grand Slam final either.

But after Barty's surprise first round exit in the singles, the women's world number one has picked up a meaningful consolation by winning her first Olympic medal with Peers, albeit in underwhelming circumstances.

Djokovic looked out of sorts on another hot day in Tokyo - twice unleashing rage on his racket in the deciding third set, once into the stand and another with a violent smash near the net.

His injury will be a worry ahead of the American hard court swing and for his preparations ahead of the US Open, which starts in four weeks time.

'Heartbreaking for Stojanovic' - Croft reacts

Eurosport expert Annabel Croft gave her response to the news:

"I’m really surprised. I mean that was a very brutal tennis match, he was on court for nearly three hours, but there wasn’t any particular sign that there was any issue there.

"Obviously his partner [Nina] Stojanovic, this is heart-breaking for her because she would have done anything to play this match and potentially for her own personal glory. Going for a medal would have been something really special for her.

"As it stands then, [Ashleigh] Barty and [John] Peers will take that bronze medal. But I’m just waiting to see what the statement is from Novak Djokovic because as we said he’s in a bad place emotionally I’m sure, because he didn’t get the gold medal, he hasn’t now got the bronze medal, who knows where his body is at. But I would just say it’s a heartbreak for his partner."

--

