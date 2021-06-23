Novak Djokovic will compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the Tennis Association of Serbia.

Rafael Nadal announced he would not be travelling to Japan to take part, while Roger Federer recently said he ‘feels two ways’ about participating as he continues to hint he may skip the Olympics.

Wimbledon Power Rankings: Who can stop Djokovic at Wimbledon? 9 HOURS AGO

Djokovic has enjoyed a superb run of recent form, winning the French Open and Australian Open and there were concerns the Serbian might be suffering from burn-out like many of his rivals.

But the Tennis Association of Serbia has dismissed claims Djokovic could pull out, telling Sportski Zurnal the 34-year-old was part of their Olympic team.

A statement said: “Novak has confirmed his desire to participate in the Olympic Games and we have already sent a list with his name on it to the Olympic Committee of Serbia. It will be forwarded from there.”

Djokovic said earlier this month he might consider pulling out of the Olympics if fans were barred from attending.

'A night to remember forever' - Djokovic's journey to Nadal's throne at Roland-Garros

Japan has faced intense backlash from their citizens over plans to host the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers insist the tournament must go ahead after a year-long delay.

"I'm planning to play the Olympic Games for now," said Djokovic.

"As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only.

If they change something and there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that.

While Djokovic is prepared to travel, Nadal explained physically he wasn’t up to competing at the Olympics this summer.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Nadal said on Twitter.

“It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.

‘A lot of athletes will be in a better position’ – Wiggins on delayed Olympics

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.

“The fact that there has only been two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season.

“They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.

“Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.”

US Open men 'The US Open has been very good for Rafa' - Nadal already preparing for Flushing Meadows says coach 22/06/2021 AT 11:43